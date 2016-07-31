GALLERY: Bikes, red berets & coffins at EFF #TshelaThupaRally

Tens of thousands of people filled Peter Mokaba Stadium for the EFF's final elections rally.

POLOKWANE - Tens of thousands of Economic Freedom Fighters members gathered at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday to listen to the party's Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema and other leaders during the Tshela Thupa Rally.

Malema delivered a strong address, stating what his party would do if it assumed control of any municipalities. He also took aim at the African National Congress, saying the EFF would be unveiling the governing party's tombstone on 3 August.

GALLERY: The EFF's final push for the hearts and minds of voters.