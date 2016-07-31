Popular Topics
GALLERY: ANC's #SiyanqobaRally in pictures

ANC supporters filled the Emirates Airline Park in Joburg ahead of the municipal elections on Wednesday.

Thousands of ANC supporters filled the Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg on 31 July for the party's final rally ahead of the upcoming local government elections. Picture: Reinart Toerien
Thousands of ANC supporters filled the Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg on 31 July for the party's final rally ahead of the upcoming local government elections. Picture: Reinart Toerien
733 days ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of ANC supporters gathered at the Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg for the Siyanqoba Rally, where President Jacob Zuma outlined the party's plans for the next five years.

This is the leading party's last big push to win votes ahead of Wednesday's municipal elections.

