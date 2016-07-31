GALLERY: ANC's #SiyanqobaRally in pictures
ANC supporters filled the Emirates Airline Park in Joburg ahead of the municipal elections on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of ANC supporters gathered at the Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg for the Siyanqoba Rally, where President Jacob Zuma outlined the party's plans for the next five years.
This is the leading party's last big push to win votes ahead of Wednesday's municipal elections.
