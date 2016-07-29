Ekurhuleni, Joburg pitch in to rebuild Tembisa homes after tornado
The City of Joburg has set up a Tornado Command Centre in the area to help those affected.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni says it's working with residents to rebuild more than 200 homes destroyed when a tornado hit Tembisa this week.
At least 20 people were injured after the roof collapsed at the Phumulani Mall.
The City of Joburg has launched a Tornado Command Centre in the area to help those affected by the natural disaster.
Spokesperson Themba Gadebe says they received overwhelming calls for donations and assistance from the public.
"The items that are urgently required are blankets, household items, non-perishable food parcels and clothing items."
The Gauteng Premier David Makhura said he is grateful no one died.
"It's unbelievable how people survived, it is incredible and we can only say: God is great."
One woman said luckily she had sent her children home over the weekend, so they missed the tornado.
"My children were not here, luckily last week I sent them back home to my parents. I can't imagine what it would have been like if my children were around."
Government has sent psychologists to the area to help counsel those who've lost their homes.
