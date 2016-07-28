Gugu Zulu's wife pays moving tribute at funeral service

Family and friends gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg to pay their last respects to Zulu.

JOHANNESBURG - Gugu Zulu's wife Letshego has paid tribute to him in a moving final farewell for the racing car driver in Johannesburg.

He died last week while trying to summit Mount Kilimanjaro for charity; Letsego was with him at the time.

She said: "I felt then and I still feel now that he is looking at me and saying: go get them tiger. I know public speaking was never really your thing. The only person that understands is you."

Letshego says she will make sure their daughter Lelethu Naledi continues shining and lives up to the name they gave her.

In a letter she wrote, which was read by Sheila Akinnusi, Letshego said: "You were the most amazing father to our daughter. Her second name, Naledi meaning a star, is a name we found to be a perfect fit for her because she is indeed our star. She will keep shining brightly, my love, I will make sure of it."

