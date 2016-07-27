Weather woes hit CT's informal settlements

Nearly 10,000 people have been affected by the inclement weather in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Heavy rains, ensuing flooding and strong winds have brought further misery to many of Cape Town's informal settlements

Nearly 10,000 people have been affected in Khayelitsha, Philippi, Langa and Strand by heavy rains and flooding.

The spread of illnesses is a major concern for residents of an informal settlement in Philippi when flooding occurs.

Thelma Dlongwana was sweeping water out of her home in Bheleka informal settlement in Philippi.

There's a large pool of muddied water, ankle deep, in front of her shack where she tells Eyewitness News that the cold weather has made her children ill.

"The child is sick every time and then there is no one to help us get to the clinic."

Mzukisi Maxongo and his wife were scooping buckets of water out of their home when he told EWN how the persistent cold has affected his health.

"Sometimes I'm coughing and sometimes my ears are sore. It's a big problem."

Bheleka residents are calling on the local government to do more to assist them during the cold months.

WARNING

The weather service has warned of more rain for the Cape tomorrow with emergency crews still on high alert in the event of flooding.

Cities including Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg have been worst affected by the inclement weather conditions.

Rain, snow and even a tornado characterised the wild weather that gripped parts of the country yesterday.

While there will be some respite for the Cape, the weather service's Michael Barnes says inclement weather conditions will return this evening.

"For the day, we are expecting early clear conditions for the south coast as well as south western coast."

In KwaZulu-Natal, there was severe flooding which left roads and railway lines submerged and several people died after being washed away.

In Johannesburg, a tornado ripped through the Tembisa area, causing damage to a local mall, a petrol station and a hospital.