Four confirmed dead in KwaZulu-Natal storms
Several areas across the province have been affected by the heavy rains.
CAPE TOWN - KwaZulu-Natal authorities have confirmed at least four people have died in the province during the extreme weather conditions experienced earlier this week.
A man and woman from Chesterville outside Durban have also been reported missing after flash floods caused mudslides during heavy downpours last night.
Emergency personnel have started mop-up operations following last night's storms.
GALLERY: Stormy weather across South Africa
Several areas across the province have been affected by the heavy rains with informal settlements along rivers the hardest hit.
At the Durban beach front, people have gathered to watch giant waves breaking against the pier.
The beach has also been closed for safety reasons.
Disaster teams are keeping an eye on rising river levels, but no more rain is forecast for the rest of the week.
