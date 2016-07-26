Swartberg Mountain pass closed due to snow

The pass between Oudtshoorn and Prins Albert has been closed to traffic due to snowfall.

CAPE TOWN - The Swartberg Mountain pass between Oudtshoorn and Prins Albert has been closed to traffic due to snowfall.

Authorities say at this stage it's unclear when the pass will be re-opened.

The Eden District Disaster Management Unit's Gerhard Otto says a cold front seems to have moved over the Southern Cape without any incidents.

"We experienced some rain last night but most of this moved off shore around Stilbaai so most of the region was not affected."

Gallery: Heavy snowfall in the Free State, parts of KZN & EC

Meanwhile, inclement weather has descended on Cape Town.

James Styan, spokesperson for the Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department, has appealed to the public to be vigilant.

"We are concerned that the heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. People should take care when they're driving especially in low-lying areas as there may be flooding. We are concerned about some cold weather conditions moving in over our mountainous areas."