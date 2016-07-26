SA cold snap 'unusual', says Wits weather expert
Experts say this year's winter is the warmest the world has experienced, making the cold front unusual.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Climate change experts at Wits University say this year's winter is the warmest the world has experienced, making the current cold front unusual.
The South African Weather Service has issued a number of warnings throughout the country, as widespread showers and thundershowers are expected to continue today.
Temperatures are also expected to remain low until Thursday.
Yesterday there was major flooding in and around Durban and heavy snowfall in the Free State and Eastern Cape.
Wits University's professor Mary Scholes says: "It's extremely mild and globally it's the warmest record ever for winter. This is a very unusual cold spell."
Gallery: Heavy snowfall in the Free State, parts of KZN & EC
At the same time, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to remain vigilant.
The RTMC's Simon Zwane has also advised motorists to leave their homes earlier today as wet weather normally affects the traffic.
"The traffic lights may not be working properly and the roads might be slippery. We know in this weather visibility becomes poor, so we urge them to drive slowly and to always be alert on the road."
In Cape Town, the disaster risk management teams have been placed on high alert.
A strong cold front is sweeping the Western Cape and the weather service has issued a flood warning.
City of Cape Town official Charlotte Powell says officials are prepared for any eventuality.
"Cape Town could experience heavy rains, gale force winds and cold conditions. We will remain on high alert and we're working closely with our NGO partners."
Popular in Local
-
Police identify body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive
-
[WATCH] Quick stop: Robbers steal entire ATM from EC store
-
Malema rifle shooting incident incites black on black violence, says BLF
-
Report: Hawks to probe Anoj Singh over suspicious transactions
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
Jerome Booysen’s hitman was also tailing his brother, court told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.