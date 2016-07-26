Flood warnings issued for most of the country
Hailstorms were reported in a number of areas in Gauteng with reports of flooding in and around Durban.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a number of warnings throughout the country as widespread showers and thundershowers are expected to continue today.
Temperatures are also expected to remain low until Thursday.
Yesterday there was major flooding in and around Durban and heavy snow fall in the Free State and Eastern Cape.
Hailstorms were reported in a number of areas in Gauteng with reports of flooding in and around Durban.
The South African Weather Services Wayne Venter says: "We've a heavy rainfall warning that will lead to localised flooding in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as southern parts of the Western Cape."
Venter says weather conditions should improve tomorrow morning.
"We're not expecting rainfall over the eastern parts of South Africa as it's clearing up quite quickly."
The Johannesburg Emergency Services say they have been placed on high alert.
Gallery: Heavy snowfall in the Free State, parts of KZN & EC
INFORMAL SETTLEMENTS WARNED OF FIRES
As the weather service warns of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng this evening, residents of informal settlements have also been warned to be careful when lighting fires during the cold weather.
The Social Development Department said in recent weeks, there has been an increase in shack fires in Soweto and parts of Diepsloot.
Social development's Mbangwa Xaba said people in shelters tend to make illegal power connections.
"We call on people to be careful with the use of fire because these cold times tend to make people vulnerable to the dangers of fire."
The department said it is working closely with various shelters and NGOs to deal with the influx of homeless people seeking help because of the extreme cold and wet weather.
Xaba said no one will be turned away with hail predicted this evening.
"It could be children, or those who are abandoned or even those who chose a life on the street, we care for them."
He said many of the shelters in Gauteng will be able to cope with the overflow of people who need food and shelter.
"The homeless people and all those who need facilities know where to find them, they tend to respond to them whenever there is a need."
More in Local
-
Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC
-
All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
-
Untu criticises regulator for issuing Prasa temporary safety permit
-
Every drop counts: Cape Town's weekly water watch
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Mnangagwa on his election as Zim president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.