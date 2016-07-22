Meyerton protest situation calm - police

Police say protesting residents started assembling and appear to be deliberating on a way forward.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say while protesters from the Sicelo informal settlement have started to gather again in Meyerton, the situation is still calm.

Locals are demanding Mayor Bongani Baloyi address their concerns about poor service delivery.

The police's Fikile Funda says the area is still being closely monitored.

"Community members are coming together and we don't know what they are talking about. Traffic is flowing swiftly and traffic police are monitoring the situation."

Meanwhile, these community members have vowed not to vote in the upcoming local government elections, saying they're tired of empty promises from all political parties.

"Why should we vote when we are not happy? We are not satisfied with the service and everything, so why should we give them our votes."

