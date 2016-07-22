EWN in the Fast Lane: King of the prairie is here... Mustang gallops into town

Jacob Moshokoa | South African drivers can now officially say they have been fully catered for.

Ford Mustang is now available in right-hand drive and at your nearest Ford dealership. EWN in the Fast Lane was fortunate enough to get behind the wheel of the iconic Mustang, which has tons of history to live up to.

In the past you would see left-hand drive Mustangs roaring around Mzansi, or the Shelby badge miraculously making an appearance on an attractive looking piece of American muscle at random classic car shows.

Enough about the past, let's focus on our five litre V8 test mule (see what we did there?). "You can't go wrong with a V8," has always been the motto for manufacturers across the globe and now I understand why. The deafening V8 produces a menacing 306 KW and the epic sound will make sure you are flooring the accelerator at each and every opportunity.

The rear-wheel drive system makes "The 'Stang" an ultimate drag racer while giving off pure class slickness as it prances in between taxis and buses in the bustling streets of Johannesburg. Why drag racer? Because it offers a track mode driver option over and above the sport functions and with that comes a little function called line lock. If you're a bit lost, I'll explain. The car actually has a button that allows it to burn rubber effortlessly with tons of smoke billowing around the underground parking lot… uhm, sorry I mean the starting line of a drag strip to warm up the tyres for better traction. Or at least that's what "they" say. How you decide to use it is up to you.

Inside the cabin you are met with a silver and black theme, with switches to move you through the different driver options almost trying a little too hard to emulate its predecessors of yesteryear. The six-speed automatic gearbox totally disapointed me because it felt as though the car needed to dial into a computer linked to the factory in the States in order to get permission to shift the next gear. Considering it's 2016 I expected a quicker gear change, especially because the rumbling V8 sounds so thrilling as you shift down to help it stop from high speeds.

So who buys the Ford Mustang, considering it costs around R840,000 (and we're not even factoring in the long waiting list)? It's for the purist who 40 years ago was blown away by the original Mustang and now wants to relive that American muscle dream by going for dinner at Melrose Arch, or popping into your local Spar for bread and milk. The issue here is you have to be prepared for the attention that comes with it, from random whistles in the background when you roll into a filling station, or a beautiful lady waving at you frantically in the traffic on William Nicol. It's still an icon and Ford knew exactly what they were doing when they officially introduced the 'Stang to the market.

They even considered that a 5 litre V8 doesn't make sense for everyone, so there's a slower, softer 2.3 litre ecoboost version available at a fraction of the price. But who actually goes and dates a woman who models for Mr Price's lingerie division? You'd rather date the Victoria's Secret model right???

Is it worth your hard-earned money? I actually don't know, because at that price a second-hand Jaguar F-Type or a 2014 BMW M4 could provide a lot more thrills.

It's an ideal car for the weekend because, let's be honest, consumption is the least of your worries and your friends trying to sit in the back is not top of the list. If you are looking for a real driver's car which stimulates your senses on every corner because of its tail-happy antics, then the Mustang is definitely for you - can't say much for the Mr Price model because I'm all about Victoria's Secret.