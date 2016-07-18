Popular Topics
Turkey warned against execution of those involved in attempted coup

The Interior Ministry has been gutted with 8,777 officers removed from their jobs.

An anti-riot police officer stands guard after a military position on the Bosphorus bridge was taken over in Istanbul in Turkey. Picture: AFP.
746 days ago

ANKARA - Turkey is being told it won't be able to join the European Union if it executes those involved in the attempted coup over the weekend.

It comes as Turkish president Recep Erdogan is wasting no time, as he puts it, "to cleanse" the country's security forces of "viruses."

Erdogan has made it clear he will show no mercy, vowing that those behind the attempt to overthrow his government will "pay a very heavy price for this act of treason."

The Interior Ministry has been gutted with 8,777 officers removed from their jobs.

Judges, lawyers, senior aides and police are among those detained.

Many are being kept in horse stables and have been stripped to their waists in humiliation.

While eight soldiers who fled to Greece are waiting to hear their fate, they're seeking asylum.

Turkey and Greece do not have a bilateral extradition agreement.

Meanwhile, soldiers opened fire on police arriving to arrest them at Ankara's Etimesgut military base, and at the American Incirlik Air Base in the south, police are conducting a search.

The commander has been detained for supporting the coup attempt.

