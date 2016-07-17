Popular Topics
Turkey's Incirlik Air Base commander detained - reports

The airbase is used by the US and other coalition partners in their campaign against Islamic State militants.

FILE: People take streets in Ankara, Turkey during a protest against military coup on 16 July, 2016. Picture: AFP.
747 days ago

TURKEY - The commander of Turkey' s Incirlik Air Base has reportedly been detained as part of a government crackdown on those behind a failed military coup.

Reuters is reporting that the general has been arrested for complicity in the attempt to overthrow the government of President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday night.

The airbase is used by the United States and other coalition partners in their campaign against Islamic State militants in parts of Syria.

The streets of Ankara are quiet, a far cry from the mayhem that left more than 260 people dead and some 6,000 detained over the weekend.

The parliament building which saw three attacks on it within an hour from a military helicopter on Friday night is now barricaded and closed off by police and army

It's impossible to get close.

In one of the nearby roads the burnout shell of a car and shattered glass covers part of the pavement while not far away is an armoured personnel vehicle, one of a dozen used by the breakaway soldiers to try and smash into military headquarters.

The Turkish government is cracking down harshly on those behind the coup.

Thousands of soldiers have been arrested and hundreds of judiciary members removed.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim vows 'they will pay a heavy price.'

