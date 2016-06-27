Amakhosi confirm 8 new signings

Steve Komphela has brought in a raft of players in a bid to freshen up the squad.

CAPE TOWN - It was a busy morning at Naturena on Tuesday as Kaizer Chiefs confirmed eight new signings ahead of next season.

After finishing fifth last season, head coach Steve Komphela has brought in a raft of players in a bid to freshen up the squad.

The signings are Sibusiso Khumalo, Enocent Mkhabela, Lewis Macha, Emmanuel Letlotlo, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Keagan Buchanan as well as the Zimbabwean duo of Edmore Chirambadare and Mitchell Katsvairo.

Chiefs had earlier released a large amount of players including Reyaad Pieterse and Reneilwe Letsholonyane, which paved a way for a host of new players.

Komphela described the mood at the Amakhosi ahead of the new season.

"We are very anxious, we're rubbing our hands, we want to start yet another season because this institution calls for great energy; it calls for commitment, it calls for results, which is what we subscribe to."

The signing of Mphahlele is arguably the headline player of the eight as the former Mamelodi Sundowns captain is fresh off from leading them to a league and cup double.

While they also have made a handful of changes in the backroom staff including appointing former Ghanian defender John Pantsil as assistant coach.

Chiefs have also said that there will be more signings at the club meanwhile Camaldine Abraw is out for nine months with an injury.