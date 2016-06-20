GALLERY: US rapper J. Cole in concert

Eyewitness News | The hip-hop sensation wowed concert goers with a one-night performance in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - US rapper J. Cole performed in front of crowd of over 14, 000 people at the Castle Lite Unlock concert in Johannesburg on Saturday.

HHP, Reason, Khuli Chana, Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, Dj Speedsta, Nasty C, Proverb and Emtee were some of the local acts who set the tone for the evening.