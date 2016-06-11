14-man Ireland spoil Bok party

Plucky Ireland produced a historic first-ever win in South Africa as they beat the Springboks 26-20.

CAPE TOWN - Allister Coetzee's Springbok tenure as Springbok coach got off to a devastating start when they lost to a street-smart Irish side 26-20 at Newlands.

After a fortnight of genuine excitement in the build-up, the Springboks performance was rather anti-climactic as their guest out thought and outplayed them.

The post-match commentary will no doubt be dominated about the decisions of referee Mathieu Raynal, the Frenchman issued a yellow card for either side as well a red card.

The home side made an anxious start to the Test with Pat Lambie missing an early penalty, which could have settled the nerves.

Furthermore, the Springboks conceded multiple penalties within 10 minutes as the Irish looked far more organized in the opening exchanges.

There was a real statement of intent by the visitors, they elected for the kick to the corner in an attempt to use their effective driving maul instead of opting for the customary three points.

They were duly rewarded after some robust build up play centre Luke Marshall chipped in behind the Springbok defence and fullback Jared Payne was on hand to collect and dot down for the opening try of the Test.

It was a double blow for South Africa as they lost lock Lood De Jager for 10 minutes due to foul play in the build up to the Irish try.

It was 7-0 after 10 minutes, the Springboks hadn't made an impression on the match as Ireland looked a far slicker and prepared outfit.

They did hit back via a penalty from Pat Lambie after going through multiple phases with one off runners to make it 7-3 to the Irish.

However the visitors looked up for the match, they asked a number of questions of the Springbok defence, varying their play with each phase. They were rewarded once more, this time with penalty which Paddy Jackson duly slotted over to make it 10-3.

A huge moment in the match occurred midway through the first half, flyhalf Pat Lambie was knocked out cold South African flank born CJ Stander while attempting a chip kick.

Stander was given his marching orders while Lambie was taken off the stretcher in what looked a serious concussion.

Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies was entered the fray in place of Lambie to huge applause from the Newlands crowd.

A momentum shift was felt and the Boks went straight onto the attack in the Irish 22m, first with a driving maul and them some enterprising play.

However they could only walk away with three points because of some stout Irish defence, Jantjies put away his first kick of the match to make it 10-6.

After kick off the Boks were at it again, attacking in the Irish half where they eventually scored off a wonderful set piece move from scrum just outside the 22m.

Jantjies supplied Lwazi Mvovi with a wonderful inside ball which saw the winger cruise through a gaping hole in the Irish defensive line to cross the try line

This time around Ireland were the victims of a double blow themselves, centre Robbie Henshaw was judged to have made an illegal late hit on Jantjies and was shown a yellow card by referee Raynal.

Ireland were now down to 13 men with just under 10 minutes to go in the first half with the score 13-10 to the home side.

They were resolute though and continued valiantly, playing as if there were not disadvantaged by having two men off the park.

Flyhalf Paddy Jackson smartly read the situation of the match on an Irish attack and calmly knocked over a snap drop goal to bring the score to 13-13.

On the stroke of half time, the Boks bombarded Ireland's try line but the disadvantaged visitors were brave in their defence and South Africa could not sneak a score as the teams regrouped at half time with the score deadlocked.

Ireland were the fasted out of the blocks in the second half and they stunned the South Africans when scrumhalf Connor Murray scored after just 2 minutes.

The visitors showed no signs of letting the Springboks numerical advantage affect them as they continued attacking the Springboks.

The home side took their time settling into the second half and eventually showed promise on attack with scrumhalf Faf de Klerk clearing rucks quickly to instigate attacks but they struggled to breach the Irish defence which showed signs of their new coach Andy Farrell's impact.

They however struggled to turn their encouraging offence into points; he Boks could not to finish off multiple phase moves by frustratingly for them either getting turned over or knocking on in the Irish 22m.

After a quiet middle period in the second half Ireland flyhalf Paddy Jackson knocked over a penalty with just over 10 minutes remaining to make score 23-13.

The reality of losing to 14 men might have hit the home side when they struck back soon after the kick off replacement lock Peter-Steph Du Toit latched on to a stray Irish pass for an intercept try under the poles.

The Boks were given a lifeline with that try which made it 23-20, it also got the Newlands crowd behind them.

Coetzee's men failed to build on that score and instead it was the Irish who extended their lead when Jackson once again calmly slotted a penalty to make the score 26-20 in the Irish favour.

The Boks threw everything at the unwavering Irish defensive line after the hooter had sounded. It looked for a second that South Africa could have stolen a last gasp and undeserving victory but JP Pietersen was bundled out of touch to hand Ireland their first ever victory against the hosts on their own patch.

Credit must be given to Irish coach Joe Schmidt and his men, they were the better side from start to finish with the Springboks only coming alive intermittently. The spoils went the correct side, who never lost their resolve to win match even after the controversial red card for Stander early on.

It will go down as one of the greatest performances in Irish rugby history, the Boks now have a week to lick their wounds before the second Test at Ellis Park.