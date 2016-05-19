EWN in the Fast Lane: A Fiat to cross the line

Matthew Young | Matt Young evaluates the Fiat 500X Cross.

Fiat have always been known as the compact and affordable Italian option, with their most recent success coming from the tiny 500 series harking back to the legendary Cinquecento. Following their discontinued (and seriously unsuccessful) 500L, the Italians thought they'd try their hand at the competitive crossover market with their latest offering, the 500X.

One of the biggest complaints with the massive 500L was that it didn't feel anything like its diminutive brother, and so lost the charm that made the original such a success. The 500L was simply too clumsy to carry the name of the town-hopping 500. With this in mind, the first thing I looked for when seeing the 500X Cross was that quirky sense of fun, and overall I can't say I was disappointed.

While the styling certainly won't be to everyone's taste, the 500X feels like a normal 500 that has spent some time bulking up in the gym. Importantly though, it managed to keep hold of that personality which makes you feel like it's happy to see you every time you walk into your garage.

The version I was given was the middle-of-the-range 500X Cross variant, which sports a more outdoorsy feel thanks to slightly more robust bumpers and grilles. The base Pop Star model carries a more town-centred look, but with its intricate 17-inch rims and matt grey finishes, the Cross clearly wants to spend some time in the countryside.

While all of the versions are built from the skeleton of the Jeep Renegade, my version was powered by Fiat's 1.4 litre turbocharged MultiAir II engine producing 103kW of power and 230Nm of torque. The base Pop Star model comes with a naturally aspirated 1.6 litre which puts out 81kW and 152Nm, and while the turbo variety certainly doesn't lack for excitement, the 1.6 litre will probably feel like a struggle with a couple of passengers on board. Speaking of that MultiAir engine, I found it to be one of the many positives about the 500X. Small boosted engines often suffer from a lot of uncomfortable turbo lag, but even though I was driving the automatic version, the little 1.4 litre felt very happy both in traffic and on the open road.

The real eye-opener arrives when you first seat yourself in the seriously comfortable driver's seat and survey the interior. Fiat aren't exactly renowned for their build quality and superior luxury, which is why the 500X caught me by surprise. The fashionable flat-bottomed steering wheel is covered in leather that wouldn't look out of place in a BMW 5-series, and the dashboard is full of elegantly laid-out buttons which pretty much match all the competitors for options. The 500X simply feels like a premium vehicle, which you'd expect considering the price tag (more on that later), but it's still a surprise after seeing the 'budget' badge on the front. My version came with all the usual bells and whistles, from dual-zone climate, to a refrigerated storage compartment on the dashboard.

All in all, it's looking pretty good so far. However, most cars have a weakness and with the Fiat, that comes in the shape of the automatic DDCT (dual dry clutch transmission) gearbox. Often I found myself switching over to the manual gear selector because the car either didn't want to gear back for a quick overtake, or it was happy to coast down the road in fourth gear with the engine revs drawing stares from alarmed pedestrians. Something that I hope Fiat will work on with future models is the way the automatic gearbox works with their standard start and stop function. A few times at a traffic light I nearly rolled backwards into the car behind me with the delay between the car restarting and engaging first gear. This could also be a fault with the hill hold function, which doesn't kick in unless you're trying to summit a mountain.

Where driving is concerned, the 500X Cross feels like it costs about as much as it does. Even with the big 17 inchers on the Cross model, the ride was smooth and wind noise minimal. For those looking to spend a bit more time off road, there is a 'traction' setting from the drive mood selector (similar to the DNA switches on the Alfa Romeos). Holding the switch towards this option makes the car feel a bit softer across the bumps, and changes the engine map to give it a more off-road access to power. While we're on the topic of the mood selector, the default setting is 'auto', which maximises economy and lightens steering for town driving. The third option is 'sport', which stiffens the steering and changes the engine mapping to give more power to aggressive driving. While the steering certainly does provide more feel in this mode, I found the gearbox once again lets the 500X down in that it doesn't seem to offer any more zing from the engine, it simply forces the car to change gears at the red line (even if you're not driving aggressively).

To the much-alluded to price now. The base Pop Star model comes in at a reasonable R299,990, but for that you're not going to get many of the optional extras above, and you sacrifice that meaty 1.4 litre MultiAir II engine for the naturally aspirated 1.6 litre. The Cross X comes in at a base price of R347,990, and you're still missing extras like rear parking sensors and keyless entry such as I had. All these features are available in packaged extras, but for that you'd might as well take a look at the top-of-the-range Cross X Plus, which has them as standard (plus a bit more), but comes in at an uncomfortable R384,990. By comparison, you could have a new Mini Countryman for around R380,000, or even an Opel Mokka for a bit over R320,000.

It's clear that Fiat are looking to show the world that while they're capable of creating funky little cars on a budget, they can also build premium cars for people who want to add some serious quality to their funk. Having played around in the 500X, it's pretty clear to me that in building a crossover, Fiat are giving us a damn good reason to believe they've crossed the line from budget to premium - without losing their souls in the process.

And I for one, think X marks the spot.