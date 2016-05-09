Inside the Guptas' R448 million Dubai mansion

According to the 'City Press', the family recently purchased the villa L35 in Dubai’s Emirates Hills.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gupta family has drawn more media attention following reports of a R448 million mansion in Dubai.

According to sources who have spoken to the City Press, the family recently purchased the villa L35 in Emirates Hills - a prestigious gated community located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The home features 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, nine reception rooms, a double grand staircase, a hand-painted dome, parking space for 11 cars, and chandeliers in almost every room.

When asked for comment, family spokesman Gary Naidoo told City Press, "We find it astounding that at a time when 7,500 Oakbay [Investments] jobs are at risk, the media continue to take great interest in the whereabouts of the Gupta family ... Let us be crystal clear here. We will not be providing a running commentary on the private life of the Gupta family. They, like any other family, have a right to privacy and a family life. We ask you to respect these rights."

