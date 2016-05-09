Inside the Guptas' R448 million Dubai mansion
According to the 'City Press', the family recently purchased the villa L35 in Dubai’s Emirates Hills.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gupta family has drawn more media attention following reports of a R448 million mansion in Dubai.
According to sources who have spoken to the City Press, the family recently purchased the villa L35 in Emirates Hills - a prestigious gated community located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The home features 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, nine reception rooms, a double grand staircase, a hand-painted dome, parking space for 11 cars, and chandeliers in almost every room.
When asked for comment, family spokesman Gary Naidoo told City Press, "We find it astounding that at a time when 7,500 Oakbay [Investments] jobs are at risk, the media continue to take great interest in the whereabouts of the Gupta family ... Let us be crystal clear here. We will not be providing a running commentary on the private life of the Gupta family. They, like any other family, have a right to privacy and a family life. We ask you to respect these rights."
Photo Gallery: The Gupta's millon rand mansion in Dubai
Popular in Local
-
Police identify body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive
-
Report: Hawks to probe Anoj Singh over suspicious transactions
-
[WATCH] Quick stop: Robbers steal entire ATM from EC store
-
Malema rifle shooting incident incites black on black violence, says BLF
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
Jerome Booysen’s hitman was also tailing his brother, court told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.