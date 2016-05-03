GALLERY: Met Gala 2016: Manus x Machina
Reuters | Singer Beyonce stole the show in a skintight nude latex outfit covered in beads.
New York - Celebrities and the elite unleashed tech-themed haute couture at the Met Gala on Monday night in New York, lighting up the Twittersphere much like a dress worn by Claire Danes.
Danes caused an early flurry on social media wearing a Zac Posen dress, similar to Cinderella's ball gown, which was illuminated from underneath as she walked the red carpet. The Twittersphere briefly mistook the Homeland actress for model Heidi Klum.
I am very intensely obsessed and will probably literally dream about this dress. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Ez1WxhIjkl— A.B. (@AlannaBennett) May 3, 2016
Pop singer and co-chair of the Gala, Taylor Swift, however appeared to win the night. True to the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' theme for this year's Costume Institute exhibition, 'Tay Tay' shimmered in a silver Louis Vuitton gown, black lace-up heels and boldly dark lipstick.
Swift's date for the night, Selena Gomez, also rocked the red carpet wearing Vuitton.
"Am I crazy? I like how Taylor Swift looks? I think it's editorial. #MetGala," wrote editorial director of Paper Magazine Mickey Boardman (@AskMrMickeyv).
Others didn't take as well to Swift's selection.
Fashion blogger Bryanboy (@bryanboy) quipped, "Taylor Swift had the worst shoes I swear."
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian showed up to the ball 'twinning' in Balmain, prompting the Fashion company to go viral on Twitter with many users expressing their 'over-it' feelings toward the line.
"MORE OF THIS, LESS BALMAIN," opined fashion writer Jessica Schiffer (@jessicaschiffer), retweeting an image of actress Emma Watson at tonight's Gala in a Calvin Klein pant and skirt ensemble.
Mother-to-be and Scandal star Kerry Washington rocked a black lace Marc Jacobs dress with a new do - purple hair - while Lady Gaga strutted the red carpet in a Versace one-piece. Ciara also furthered the conversation online with her metallic hair and custom-made H&M dress.
Beyonce, who has dominated the Met Gala red carpet in recent years, wore a Givenchy gown. The singer tops dress searches at the gala on Google from 2004 to present, according to GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends).
Anna Wintour, the American Vogue editor-in-chief and organizer of the star-studded event, was the first to arrive at the Met's annual fund-raising ball. Paparazzi snapped photos of her white-fringed Chanel dress alongside her daughter, Bee Shaffer, who wore a custom gown by Alexander McQueen.
The hashtag #MetGala was top trending in the United States on all of Monday with more than 1 million total mentions.
This photo of @GiGiHadid and @zaynmalik is the only thing that matters: https://t.co/EkHltJU3vt #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0MMIIj7Nu0— Marie Claire (@marieclaire) May 3, 2016
.@Lupita_Nyongo just took the #MetGala red carpet to a whole new level! #ERedCarpet @enews pic.twitter.com/NTbzP3JPOH— Zanna Roberts Rassi (@zannarassi) May 3, 2016
