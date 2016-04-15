How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
The online registration process for the 2019 school year has opened on 16 April 2018 and will close at midnight on 28 May 2018.
UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect information relevant to online registrations for the 2019 academic year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has urged parents to register their children for 2019 at its online portal by logging into www.gdeadmissions.gov.za.
Online applications will start on 16 April 2018 from 8am and close at midnight on 28 May 2018.
The Gauteng Education says that it expects no technical glitches this year.
ADMISSIONS ONLINE USER GUIDE FOR PARENTS:
REGISTRATION PROCESS
- When you land on the homepage click on the "Apply for 2019" button in the middle of the page. From the next page click on the "Continue" button after reading the terms and conditions. Follow the steps.
- Step 1 of the registration process will require you to enter your details as a child's parent or guardian.
- Step 2 will require you to enter the child's details.
- Step 3 will then allow you to apply for the school of your choice.
Once you are done with the registration process you will receive a waiting list number and details of documents which need to be submitted to the school of your choice.
WATCH: This video tutorial shows you how to register your child for the 2019 academic year in Gauteng.
Popular in Local
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
GDE suspends online registrations for 2017
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.