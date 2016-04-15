How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng

The online registration process for the 2019 school year has opened on 16 April 2018 and will close at midnight on 28 May 2018.

UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect information relevant to online registrations for the 2019 academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has urged parents to register their children for 2019 at its online portal by logging into www.gdeadmissions.gov.za.

Online applications will start on 16 April 2018 from 8am and close at midnight on 28 May 2018.

The Gauteng Education says that it expects no technical glitches this year.

ADMISSIONS ONLINE USER GUIDE FOR PARENTS:

REGISTRATION PROCESS

When you land on the homepage click on the "Apply for 2019" button in the middle of the page. From the next page click on the "Continue" button after reading the terms and conditions. Follow the steps.



Step 1 of the registration process will require you to enter your details as a child's parent or guardian.



Step 2 will require you to enter the child's details.



Step 3 will then allow you to apply for the school of your choice.



Once you are done with the registration process you will receive a waiting list number and details of documents which need to be submitted to the school of your choice.

WATCH: This video tutorial shows you how to register your child for the 2019 academic year in Gauteng.