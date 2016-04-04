Audi gears up to open RS divisions in South Africa

The primary focus is on enhanced performance from cars which are already fast on the road.

JOHANNESBURG - Audi South Africa recently announced that a handful of its dealerships will now have an RS division. The RS brand is Audi's answer to BMW's M models and Mercedes Benz's AMG performance division. Its primary focus is on enhanced performance from cars which are already fast on the road. The letters RS are derived from the German words Renn Sport, which literally means "racing sport".

Audi Centre Northcliff has been identified as one of those special dealerships and the bosses there have now introduced an RS run which will see a group of RS owners and dealer big wigs getting together on a Sunday morning every second month and driving out of the province for breakfast or simply just a coffee.

EWN in the Fast Lane was recently fortunate enough to bag an exclusive invite to the inaugural Audi RS run and, because we don't own an RS, we were given an S6 to join in.

Let's first elaborate on the wolf in sheep's clothing that is S6 here for a second. It produces a whopping 309 KW through its 4.0 V8 pot and my goodness, that engine! The roar is just as amazing inside the cabin which gets louder as you plant your right foot into the floor and its performance keeps up with its RS siblings, which included two R8s (a V8 and V10 models), an RS5 coupé and a cabriolet model, an RS3, an S5, an RS7, an S8, a TTS, and a personal favourite of mine, a b7 RS4, which is probably still the best sounding Audi ever produced.

After waking up at the crack of dawn to be at Audi Northcliff we met and spoke to the owners of these fine machines and were also introduced to dealer principle Marc Simon, as well as Lecoterie SA founder Ivan Smuts, who chose the epic 150 kilometre route. We hit the road and made our thunderous engines felt along the N1 highway before switching to the N12 and heading south towards Vanderbijlpark where we made a fuel stop and shut down the Engen filling station towards Heidelberg. Cellphone pictures were being taken from all angles and, for the youngsters seeing, so many high performance cars in one go was quite memorable.

We finally made our way to Rand Airport's SAA museum where we were given exclusive rights to park our Audis underneath towering Boeing jets. What a captivating sight and unique way to see these high-speed German builds alongside these massive aircrafts. All drivers were treated to a great breakfast buffet at the Beer Co restaurant which also has a vast selection of beers and tasting trips if you fancy a pint or two.

I can't wait for the next run. I wonder if we'll be allowed behind the wheel of an RS model. One can only hope.