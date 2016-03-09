IEC confident of registering 1 million new voters
The commission has announced it will roll out a second registration weekend for the 2016 municipal elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it's confident it will reach its target of enlisting 1 million new voters when it rolls out its second registration weekend for the 2016 municipal elections.
Yesterday, the commission announced that more than 3 million people had visited voting stations over the weekend with nearly 700,000 people registering for the first time.
The commission says it's now closer to its goal and will give those who have still not registered another chance to do so.
Chairperson Glenton Mashinini says last weekend's turnout at voting stations has motivated the IEC to set another date for more registrations.
"There will be a second and final registration weekend on 9 and 10 April."
He says members of the public can also update their details at their local IEC offices ahead of election day.
In addition to the increase in new registrations since 2011, this year more people have visited voting stations to update their details and ensure they vote in the correct districts.
