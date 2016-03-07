Zuma encourages South Africans to register to vote

Jacob Zuma himself checked his registration details at a polling station near his home in Nkandla.

CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma has encouraged South Africans who have registered to vote to go out and cast their ballots in the 2016 local government elections.

Zuma himself checked his registration details at a polling station near his home in Nkandla on Saturday.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) held its voter registration driver over the weekend.

Zuma and his wife Thobeka Madiba were in a jovial mood when they checked their details at the Ntolwane Primary School.

After registration, Zuma spoke to the media before mingling with some African National Congress members.

The president said South Africans should not underestimate the importance of the municipal elections.

"A kind of councillor that is voted for is a councillor that you know that will do what the people want. So that's why it becomes more important than the other levels."

Zuma emphasised the influence ordinary South Africans can have if they vote in the municipal elections.

"Municipalities in terms of your governance deal with your daily lives. You would want to vote for the party you trust so it will be able to deliver what it supposed to deliver."

CAPE TOWN

A Mitchell's Plain youth said he's determined to vote to ensure a better future for himself.

Jamie Cloete (18), said he wants a safer Beacon Valley.

"I want to see a difference in this country because there's high alcohol and drug abuse taking place in this country and there's too much gangsterism affecting young people."

Another Beacon Valley resident Eureka Natus echoed Cloete's sentiments.

"It gives me a voice to speak up in my community as gang violence and drugs is rampant in Beacon Valley. For me to register I can give my opinion."

Government is yet to announce a date for the elections.