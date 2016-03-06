Elections2016: Police on high alert in Orange Farm

There have been reports of police firing rubber bullets this morning but this is yet to be confirmed.

Angry residents say they will not stop demonstrating today and want to ensure the IEC station remains closed.

Police are on scene to try calm flaring tempers as community members call for their councillor to step down.

Residents say they have been neglected for far too long and have expressed grievances relating to housing and a lack of infrastructure.

A residents says the area is unsafe.

"We find dead people and they don't clean or do anything, we have nothing."

Community leader Hazel Scholtz says the protesters will intensify their efforts when journalists leave the area.

"We'll be watching and the minute they leave we'll start. We won't rest until we get what we want today."

The situation remains volatile as the demonstration gains momentum.

Yesterday, the centre had to be shut down and residents turned away due to protest by some community members of the Kapok informal settlement.

Some disgruntled residents started demonstrating at the station at about 11am.

The demonstrators chased residents and staff out of the station and it was closed off at around 3pm.

The IEC's Masego Shiburi said, "The station opened at 8am with a huge police presence and there is unrest in and around the station but it's still open."

Yesterday, the commission reported disruptions in eight of the country's nine provinces.

AFFECTED AREAS:

North West:

Mahikeng, Taung and Marikana.

Mpumalanga:

Bushbuckridge.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Ethekwini and Jozini.

Eastern Cape:

Nelson Mandela Bay, Butterworth & OR Tambo.

Northern Cape:

Pampierstad.

Free State:

Maluti-a-Phofung.