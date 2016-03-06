#Elections2016: Police on high alert in Orange Farm
There have been reports of police firing rubber bullets this morning but this is yet to be confirmed.
Angry residents say they will not stop demonstrating today and want to ensure the IEC station remains closed.
Police are on scene to try calm flaring tempers as community members call for their councillor to step down.
Residents say they have been neglected for far too long and have expressed grievances relating to housing and a lack of infrastructure.
A residents says the area is unsafe.
"We find dead people and they don't clean or do anything, we have nothing."
Community leader Hazel Scholtz says the protesters will intensify their efforts when journalists leave the area.
"We'll be watching and the minute they leave we'll start. We won't rest until we get what we want today."
The situation remains volatile as the demonstration gains momentum.
There have also been reports of police firing rubber bullets this morning, but this is yet to be confirmed.
Yesterday, the centre had to be shut down and residents turned away due to protest by some community members of the Kapok informal settlement.
Some disgruntled residents started demonstrating at the station at about 11am.
The demonstrators chased residents and staff out of the station and it was closed off at around 3pm.
The IEC's Masego Shiburi said, "The station opened at 8am with a huge police presence and there is unrest in and around the station but it's still open."
Yesterday, the commission reported disruptions in eight of the country's nine provinces.
AFFECTED AREAS:
North West:
Mahikeng, Taung and Marikana.
Mpumalanga:
Bushbuckridge.
KwaZulu-Natal:
Ethekwini and Jozini.
Eastern Cape:
Nelson Mandela Bay, Butterworth & OR Tambo.
Northern Cape:
Pampierstad.
Free State:
Maluti-a-Phofung.
More in Local
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
-
Untu criticises regulator for issuing Prasa temporary safety permit
-
Every drop counts: Cape Town's weekly water watch
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Mnangagwa on his election as Zim president
-
[LISTEN] CT dad relives moment he was told about son's death
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 3)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.