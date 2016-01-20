Popular Topics
Germany to place limits on number of refugees allowed in

The country opened its borders to thousands of refugees and migrants from across the world.

FILE: The 2016 World Economic Forum will take place in Davos, Switzerland, between 20 and 23 January 2016. Picture: AFP.
FILE: The 2016 World Economic Forum will take place in Davos, Switzerland, between 20 and 23 January 2016. Picture: AFP.
926 days ago

SWITZERLAND - As the worldwide refugee and immigrant crisis takes centre stage at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Germany says limits will be placed on the number of refugees entering the country soon.

The announcement was made by the country's President Joachim Gauck while speaking to delegates at the 46th Annual World Economic Forum in Davos today.

The country opened its borders to thousands of refugees and migrants from across the world, despite some backlash from other European countries.

In a statement, Gauck says the limits are morally and politically necessary, to preserve the state's ability to function.

He cautioned that if democrats do not discuss limitation, populists and xenophobes will ultimately set the limit.

Gauck also called on other European countries to renew their efforts to create a more inclusive continent.

The issue is receiving the country's full attention just days after German Vice Chancellor Angela Merkel withdrew from the forum to address the continuous influx of migrants into Germany.

Visit the Eyewitness News World Economic Forum 2016 special feature.

