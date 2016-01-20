Germany to place limits on number of refugees allowed in
The country opened its borders to thousands of refugees and migrants from across the world.
SWITZERLAND - As the worldwide refugee and immigrant crisis takes centre stage at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Germany says limits will be placed on the number of refugees entering the country soon.
The announcement was made by the country's President Joachim Gauck while speaking to delegates at the 46th Annual World Economic Forum in Davos today.
The country opened its borders to thousands of refugees and migrants from across the world, despite some backlash from other European countries.
In a statement, Gauck says the limits are morally and politically necessary, to preserve the state's ability to function.
He cautioned that if democrats do not discuss limitation, populists and xenophobes will ultimately set the limit.
Gauck also called on other European countries to renew their efforts to create a more inclusive continent.
The issue is receiving the country's full attention just days after German Vice Chancellor Angela Merkel withdrew from the forum to address the continuous influx of migrants into Germany.
Visit the Eyewitness News World Economic Forum 2016 special feature.
Popular in World
-
Which countries have the highest unemployment rates?
-
WWE's Kane elected mayor of Knox County
-
This is the link between fake news, fizzy drinks and inheritance tax
-
Trump received letter from North Korea's Kim on 1 August: White House
-
Costa Rica seizes two tons of cocaine from 'low-profile' boat
-
It’s not your imagination, summers are getting hotter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.