Ekurhuleni in the process of declaring local disaster after hailstorm

Around 5,000 homes in and around Ekurhuleni were damaged by hail during a massive storm this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni mayor Mondli Gungubele says his office is in the process of declaring a local disaster after around 5,000 homes were damaged by hail during a massive storm this week.

As if that wasn't enough, the South African Weather Service has again warned residents and motorists to brace for another hailstorm later this afternoon in parts of Gauteng.

GALLERY: Your hail pictures

Gungubele says they currently need more funds from government in order to attend to all the affected homes.

"That can assist us to attend to as many houses as possible, because with our own resources we can only attend the indigent homes."

The mayor says their first priority at the moment is assisting those with damaged roofs.

"For those who have damaged roofs, we are attending to houses whether you're and indigent or not."

Gallery: Hailstorm wreaks havoc at Springs airfield

On Tuesday, Johannesburg Emergency Services issued a warning for further hailstorms in the city this week and urged young children to stay away from areas prone to flooding.

It says the powerful hailstorm that swept across the city and its surroundings has led to a fatal car crash, severe damage to homes, vehicles and mass evacuations.