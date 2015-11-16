Krejcir’s multimillion rand properties to go under the hammer

Two properties will go under the hammer on 28 November.

JOHANNESBURG - Two of Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir's multimillion rand luxury properties are going on auction.

His infamous Kloof Road mansion in Bedfordview and his thatched Vaal River home will go under the hammer later this month.

This comes as Krejcir faces major cash flow problems and is fighting to get access to his money.

Both houses are currently under a preservation order secured by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) last year against a Krejcir-linked company.

Krejcir's luxury Bedfordview mansion is built on a cliff-side on prestigious Kloof Road with spectacular views of the city.

The multi-storey house includes features like a lift, a cellar, a rim-flow swimming pool, an enclosed patio area and a bird aviary.

Krejcir's thatched timber home on the banks of the Vaal River boasts beautiful rolling lawns, river frontage, a boat jetty and an expansive entertainment area.

Krejcir's tax attorney has confirmed the two properties are still under a preservation order and the curator has decided to sell them to ensure they don't deteriorate.

It's the second time the curator has tried to sell the homes; Krejcir prevented a first attempt in April but is not putting up a fight this time around.

There is no reserve and there are no estimates on how much they could sell for.

But if you're thinking about going along just for fun or out of curiosity, think again, you'll have to cough up a R100,000 just to attend.