M1 bridge collapse: 3 still in a critical condition
The Department of Labour says at least eight people are still receiving treatment in hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - Exactly two weeks after the fatal bridge collapse over the M1 highway, three people are still in a critical condition in hospital.
The Department of Labour announced today that it has launched a formal inquiry into what caused the scaffolding around the under construction pedestrian bridge to cave in at the start of peak hour traffic.
Two people were killed and 19 others were injured.
WATCH: M1 bridge collapse: Labour dept launches official inquiry
The department says at least eight people are still receiving treatment in hospital, 14 days after the deadly structural collapse on the M1 highway.
Acting director general Aggy Moiloa said, "Three are still in a critical condition at hospital and five are in stable condition."
Moilwa says in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the department has the responsibility to conduct a full comprehensive report and cannot afford to speculate as to what caused the accident.
"The chief inspector has taken a decision to conduct a formal inquiry that will be done in terms of section 32 of the occupational health and safety act."
The department says it will take up to six months to conclude its inquiry.
GALLERY: Fatal M1 bridge collapse - photos of a disaster
