Grayston collapse: Labour Dept awaits preliminary report

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Department says a preliminary report being compiled into the collapse of scaffolding on the M1 at Grayston will determine if legal action needs to be taken.

Yesterday the department sent its inspectors to the site of the accident where two people were killed and 23 others injured.

If a formal investigation is launched both the Gauteng government and construction company Murray & Roberts will be probed.

The report is expected to be handed over to the chief inspector tomorrow for a decision.

Labour spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said, "That report will determine what we will do; whether to continue with an investigation into Murray & Roberts and Gauteng government or whether to prosecute."

AFFECTED VICTIM'S FAMILY NOT BLAMING ANYONE

The mother of a 21-year-old man injured in the M1 scaffolding collapse says she is not blaming anyone for what happened and is simply praying for her son's recovery.

Mayor Parks Tau has visited three patients in ICU at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital saying six patients are still being treated in various hospitals.

The woman says she will not blame the construction company for her son's extensive injuries as the collapse was God's will.

"Let us not point fingers to those who were building the bridge, it's not their fault, it's just the way things happened."

She says her son is in ICU breathing on a ventilator.

The man's girlfriend says the family is concerned that he can't feel his leg.

"He seems ok because he is under ventilation, he can move and the only thing is that he can't move or feel his other leg."

The family say they are in shock.