[PHOTOS] Comics' Choice Awards 2015

Louise McAuliffe | The 5th annual Comics' Choice Awards took place at Montecasino, Johannesburg, over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The 5th annual Comics Choice Awards took place at the Teatro, Montecasino over the weekend.

Directed by Alan Committee, the show was a slick blend of satire, music, sketch and, of course, stand-up comedy by all the winners who were present.

Included in the entertainment cast for the evening were Marc Lottering, Tamara Dey, Tracey-Lee Olivier and many others. Trevor Noah made an appearance in the form of a world-class video sketch by puppet-masters ZANews.

Waldo trophy winners for 2015

Newcomer Award: Yaaseen Barnes

Intermediate Comic Award: Schalk Bezuidenhout

Lifetime Achiever Award: Joe Mafela

Non-English Award: Mashabela Galane

Comic's Pen Award: Chris Steenkamp

Audience Choice Award: Khanyisa Bunu

Best Friend of Comedy Award: Goliath & Goliath

Flying Solo Award: Trevor Noah

Comic of the Year Award: Trevor Noah