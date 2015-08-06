EWN in the Fast Lane: BMW X6 - Will it get your pulse racing?
Jacob Moshokoa | EWN's Jacob Moshokoa reviews the new BMW X6 - will it meet his high standards?
JOHANNESBURG - When BMW introduced us to the X6 model back in 2008, when the Sports Activity Coupé shape was still awkward, like many others we were sceptical. It was different and almost revolutionary - and that's exactly where they nailed it. They crossed over from what had become the norm and ultimately forced competitors to think laterally.
So in essence what are you buying? You are buying a car with ground clearance, bigger wheels and lots of cabin space with all the styling and design from its coupé siblings. It doubles up as a performance vehicle with some off-road tendencies and it's the number one car to indicate that you have arrived in a sort of budding tenderpreneur kind of way.
Yep, it wasn't very long until we started seeing these big Bimmers owning the streets and pavements of Jo'burgs leafy suburbs.
Fast forward some years later and the X6 is back and it's definitely going nowhere, if one simply looks at its strong global sales figures.
Our test mule , the M50d, has a signature engine which boasts tons of torque to keep up with those "annoying" hatchbacks mucking about town.
The three litre six-cylinder turbo diesel powerplant produces a whopping 280 kilowatts and reaches 100 from zero in a mere 4.7 seconds.
So with its perfect specs and such a warm looking personae it's definitely a car worth buying right?? For me it actually isn't… The car weighs around 2360kg so it doesn't do very well in the "slick" category, and no, it can't even hug the bends at high speed without making you feel a little sea sick --- but it turns out there is method to BMW's madness! A number of adaptive suspension packages are available for customers which allows drivers to individually adjust dampers according driving terrain and conditions.
So when in sport mode the X6 offers a much firmer drive with a responsive steering wheel that cancels out the boat feeling almost completely.
With a massive spare wheel in the boot you can't help but ask what happened to run flat tyres BMW? Oh that's right a 315/35 R20 tyre may not be the appropriate set-up for a run-flat function right? No! the 20 inch set-up still accommodates the run flat function but a spare wheel has been included in case you don't want to wait for BMW on call while cruising in a neighbouring country to the Bushfire music festival. The run flats are not available on the much more menacing X6M as well as the X5M.
Hey, I'm all for Sports Activity Coupe's but for R,1.4 Million (the price of our test X6) I'd rather look at the likes of the Audi Q7, Porsche Macan and even the VW Touareg before even raising an eyebrow for the X6.
In essence, after driving the M50d I'm not big on the Sports Activity Coupé lifestyle and would rather settle for the X5 version.
