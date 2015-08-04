Man cycles from London to CT for rhinos

Eyewitness News | John Stanford cycled 15,200km from London to Cape Town in aid of anti-rhino poaching efforts.

JOHANNESBURG - John Stanford cycled 15,200km in a cross-continent cycle from London to Cape Town in aid of anti-rhino poaching efforts.

Stanford left Putney Bridge in October last year with his friend Pierre, who cycled with him to Ethiopia before they followed separate routes back to Cape Town to visit their families along the way.

The cyclist says that he cycled to Dover across the Channel then went through France and Italy and flew from Rome to Cairo.

He followed the Nile through Egypt to Sudan, rounded his way to East Africa and cycled all the way down to South Africa.

Stanford described how hard it became at times to carry on cycling, highlighting a time when he was especially sick.

He says that it's hard to know just how much has been raised at the moment, cause a lot of people made promises but wanted to see if he completed his task before paying.

Stanford arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday.