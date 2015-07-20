GALLERY: 'Idols SA' Cape Town golden ticket winners

Louise McAuliffe | Gareth Cliff, Unathi Msengana, Somizi Mhlongo and Randall Abrahams awarded 17 golden tickets in Cape Town.

Here is the full list of 17-golden ticket winners from Cape Town Idols Season 11 auditions:

Anelisa Motaung, 24, from Port Elizabeth

Braxton Schoor, 17, from Goodwood

Earl Deetlefs, 26, from Port Elizabeth

Elvira Standili, 22, from Worcester

Emma Ellis, 20, from Port Elizabeth

Jaco Botha, 23, from Fishhoek

Jo-Lene Slingers, 24, from George

Josh Webber, 21, from Stellenbosch

Lungisa Xhamela, 24, from Langa

Marcha Lombard, 29, from Swellendam

Matthew Kent, 22, from Wynberg

Nadia Herbst, 21, from Paarl

Robin Pieters, 25, from Grassy Park

Ruan Grobbelaar, 24, from Somerset West

Tebogo Louw, 23, from Stellenbosch

Thurston Charles, 24, from Kensington

Wynand Barnard, 26, from Kraaifontein

Next Sunday the auditions will move to The Playhouse Theatre in Durban, then onto Carnival City on the East Rand. The lucky few who receive a golden ticket will then face the music again at Idols SA's grueling theatre week, before the top 16 finally get to sing for the voting public.