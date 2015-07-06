Glitz & glamour at the Durban July

Over 50,000 people flocked to Durban's Greyville Racecourse to be part of Africa’s greatest horseracing event.

DURBAN - Fashion, food, celebrity sightings and horse racing was the order of the day during the 2015 edition of the Durban July at the weekend.

The horse racing event which drew thousands of people and millions of rands in betting and tourism revenue is KwaZulu-Natal's premier event.

For a second consecutive year, the winner was announced after a lengthy race review.

Power King took the spoils on the day.

Over 50,000 people flocked to Durban's Greyville Racecourse to be part of what is dubbed as Africa's greatest horse racing event.

This year's event saw many people dawning sailor and fisherman inspired outfits.

GALLERY:

One woman even came dressed as Nkandla, adding her straw hat and bag was inspired the thatch roofing of President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead.

As the horses made their way to the final strait, the massive crowd roared with fists raised in the air, trying to cheer their horses to victory.

The stakes were high with R3.5 million up for grabs.