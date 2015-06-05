'Strictly Come Dancing' 2015 kicks off

Louise McAuliffe | From TV personalities, celebrities, sporting greats to comedians - there is someone for everyone.

JOHANNESBURG - The first episode of season eight of Strictly Come Dancing on Friday evening, hosted by Roxy Burger and Katlego Maboe, did not disappoint as contestants whirled around the dance floor in their designer gowns (well, the females anyway) and the guys managed to shed the stigma of not being used to wearing lycra and sequins.

And the judges were harsh with their commentary, despite booing from the audience, and they held nothing back when reacting with disappointment to the various interpretations of the waltz and the cha-cha.

Clear favourites at the end of episode one were the first couple on the floor, TV presenter Leigh-Anne Williams and her dance partner Johannes Radebe, who danced the waltz, and the final couple, Afrikaans pop star, Karlien Van Jaarsveld, and Devon Snell who performed the cha-cha.

At the end of the show the scores awarded were as follows:

22 Points Leigh-Anne and Johannes - judges found partnership stunning, thought Leigh-Anne had angelic qualities plus performance was great start to show;

20 Points Karlien and Devon - judges found the performance very strong and the partnership excellent;

18 Points Nkuli and Nombulelo - judges thought performance was a great effort and the Latin hips were definitely coming out;

17 Points Gary and Jeanne - judges loved the story line and likened Gary's performance to a graceful gentle giant;

16 Points Pearl and Grant - judges found Pearl's presence commanding and that she holds star quality. Watching the performance made them want to dance;

16 Points Jason and Sammy - judges thought that the waltz was lovely and they thought that the story had been communicated well. Everyone was in stitches at his delight in having completed the dance;

14 Points Sureshnie and Obed - judges found Sureshnie stiff and told her to soften up and work on her core;

13 Points Stanton and Erin - judges found Stanton had a great natural vibe but fundamentals of cha-cha were missing;

13 Points Slikour and Michelle - judges found performance okay for episode one, telling Slikour that he must not be afraid to move;

12 Points Bridget and Sifiso - judges found performance too casual and lacking in dance technique.

Strictly Come Dancing can be seen on SABC3 at 19h30 on Friday evenings until 7 August 2015.