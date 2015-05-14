[GALLERY] Auction to raise funds for Wits Art Museum

Louise McAuliffe | Art patrons and artists have donated paintings, etchings, sculptures and bronzes for auction.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits Art Museum plans to raise over R1 million from the sale of art donations received from local artists and patrons.

An online auction website has been created where one can view the collection and bidding can take place until 13:00 on 26 May.

The highest bids received online will serve as opening bids at the live auction which takes place on 27 May at the Wits Art Museum.

Viewing of the items will take place from 27 to 31 May between 10am and 4pm while an informative walkabout will take place on 23 May.