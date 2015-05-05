Popular Topics
[GALLERY] Met Gala 2015: Who stole the show?

| EWN looks at the glitz & glam from the red carpet at the 2015 Met Gala in New York.

JOHANNESBURG - Taking fashion risks is the name of the game on the red carpet at the annual Costume Institute Gala benefit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

But did Kim Kardashian, who has been known to push the boundaries of fashion (and good taste, according to some), risk damaging her fashion credentials this year by wearing an outfit which bears a strong resemblance to one worn by Beyonce to the same event back in 2012?

Kim's white Roberto Cavalli gown features sheer fabric, a low back and sweeping feathered train.

Picture: AFP.

Three years ago Beyonce wore a sheer black Givenchy outfit with a remarkably similar design.

Picture: AFP.

Who do you think wore it best? Tell us in the comments section below.

