May the forth be with you

May 4th is a day geeks, sorry, Star Wars fans have chosen to celebrate and honour all things Star-Wars.

JOHANNESBURG - Please be advised that you should have your nerd game on maximum while reading this article.

May 4th is a day geeks, sorry, Star Wars fans have chosen to celebrate and honour all things Star-Wars, be it by posting Star Wars related content to social media, hosting Star Wars screening parties, wearing Star Wars costumes and clothing, or shopping for Star Wars merchandise.

So... Star Wars fans really believe that they have invented a clever turn of phrase, 'May the fourth be with you,' based on the classic Star Wars slogan "May the Force Be With You" back in 1978.

While originally invoked among US fans as a Fourth of July greeting, it was changed to May 4th a year later when a full-page ad appeared in the 4 May 1979 issue of The London Evening News to congratulate the British Prime Minister Margaret 'The Iron Lady' Thatcher on her taking office that day: "May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!"

Since then, and especially in recent years, Star Wars fans have claimed May 4th as their day, a day that has also given Lucasfilm an opportunity to give back to the Star Wars community that honours that galaxy far, far away.

Here are a few suggestion on ways to celebrate May the fourth as suggested by the Walt Disney team.

Dressing up for special occasions is important, and May the 4th is no different. Wearing anything from your favourite Star Wars shirt to full-on Stormtrooper gear is completely acceptable. (It's okay to dress up your pet, too. Bounty hunter bulldogs are especially encouraged.)



Have a Star Wars movie marathon with friends and family! But do you start with the prequels or the original trilogy? Do you mix in some episodes of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels? Better decide before your guests arrive, or you may spend the day in a heated debate.



Food is an essential part of any holiday. Death Star Cake Pops or a Ham Solo Sandwich, anyone? Find a variety of recipes on StarWars.com!



Toast the Saga with the ultimate Star Wars-themed beverage: blue milk, just like Aunt Beru used to make! (Fortunately, unlike Aunt Beru, you don't own the droids the Empire is looking for.)



Feel the Force with Star Wars crafts: turn clay into an awesome Star Wars keepsake! Learn how to make Clay Yoda, Star Wars Bookmark, and more at StarWars.com!



Have you Vadered anyone yet? How do you plan to celebrate? Be sure to Tweet photos to @starwars! And let them know how you're celebrating, hashtag #StarWarsDay



You know that Rebel Alliance symbol tattoo you've been thinking about getting? Today's the day.



Sometimes people use holidays to travel to new places. Why not go to Disneyland or Disney World and ride Star Tours? There are over 50 separate mission possibilities…so don't plan on eating lunch beforehand.



As Yoda said, "Pass on what you have learned." Introduce a younger sibling, family member, or friend to Star Wars!

