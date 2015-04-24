[GALLERY] Fighting the 'xenophobians': straight from the mouths of children
Emily Corke | Thousands of people marched through JHB's CBD on Thursday to stand up against xenophobia.
JOHANNESBURG - While marshals and volunteers struggled to keep up with thousands of people marching through the Joburg CBD, speckled through the crowd the were children - marching, singing and dancing though the massive wall of people standing up for foreigners.
"I am here to tell the xenophobians they are not allowed to be here," said six-year-old Grace, clutching her mothers' hands.
Unaware or the deterred by the mass of people moving through the marshals and police, pushing some people, children in school uniform screamed 'we are the same, stop this'.
Some parents struggled to hold onto their kids as they eagerly ran towards the crowd moving down Empire Road.
Thousands more joined Grace and her young counterparts, playing their role in creating a picture of what they called the true image of South Africans.
A counter-image to the gruesome James Oatway photographs which cast the spotlight on South Africa's so called 'xenophobic tendencies'... One that sends a simple message - "NO TO XENOPHOBIA, NOT IN OUR NAME".
Walking along Bree Street a foreign shop owner closed his doors as the throng of people walked past him.
He didn't give an explanation, saying he couldn't speak English well enough to say anything. Another South African shouted from the crowd, 'Don't shut your shop…we love you!'
The foreign shop owner smiled and walked away.
Further down the road an Ethiopian man thanked the crowd walking past him.
"This is the South Africa we know!"
Other foreign shop owners around him shouted in support.
A Malawian told Eyewitness News that he believed the government had finally stuck to their word and taken action against the scourge.
Among the thousands, the politicians, trade unionists and human rights organisations made their claim to the cries against xenophobia. They made promises and played their part in the condemnation of a 'barbaric minority'.
Premier David Makhura admitted mistakes from the past, saying the government should not have stopped the fight after the 2008 violence was quelled.
"This time we will work to stop it for good."
While most of the marchers shared stories of the foreign nationals they knew who were affected by the march, expelled Cosatu Secretary General Zwelinzima Vavi had a different person on his mind.
"That man in Alexander, that was holding an okapi slaughtering another human being, Sithole. That's what is on my mind this afternoon."
Both Makhura and Vavi said South Africa had economic issues, 'catastrophes' as Vavi called it.
Both sent clear warnings to South Africans, saying, "Don't blame them on your fellow Africans."
As the crowd moved through the apartment blocks, some the images of destitution, people hung from their balconies shouting in support.
"Stamp out the underlying causes," said one man to another. The conversation which travelled though the crowd was a story of a group of Africans saying 'never again, stop xenophobia for good'.
As for Grace, a South African girl born by a Zulu mother and Greek father, she said she was sad that the 'xenophobians' were in South Africa.
At the tender age of six, Grace said she was angry at the state of her South Africa.
