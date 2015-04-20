Beatenberg wins six at Samas

Mbali Sibanyoni | Pop band Beatenberg were the big winners at the Samas last night.

JOHANNESBURG - Pop band Beatenberg were the big winners at the South African Music Awards last night scooping up six trophies.

They won in categories including Best Pop Album, Group of the Year and Album of the Year.

The ceremony took place at the Sun City's Super Bowl.

The ceremony was hosted by non-other than Hip Hop Pantsula, better known as HHP.

The auditorium was packed to capacity with people from across the country that came to witness their favourite stars being honoured for their hard work.

my bro @okayshades and dudes @Beatenberg_Band winning album of the year at #SAMAXXI :P pic.twitter.com/qS7BnHu1KG