[GALLERY] New Miss SA overwhelmed & excited about new role
Mbali Sibanyoni | Liesl Laurie from Eldorado Park was crowned last night at the Sun City Super Bowl.
SUN CITY - The newly crowned Miss South Africa, Liesel Laurie says she's overwhelmed and excited about her new role.
The 23-year-old BCom graduate from Eldorado Park was crowned last night at the Sun City Super Bowl.
It was an all glitz and glamour event as the nation witnessed the crowning of the new Miss South Africa 2015.
The arena was packed to capacity with people from around the country who came to support South Africa's beauties.
This year's event was extra special as Miss South Africa 2014, Rolene Strauss, played a key role in mentoring the final 12.
Strauss also took the stage looking stunningly beautiful in her gown.
Refilwe Mthimunye was crowned First Princess while Ntsiki Mkhize came in third.
The judges included actress Sophie Ndaba, editor and poet Kojo Baffoe, Anneline Kriel (Bacon) and designer Casper Bosman.
