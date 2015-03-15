Cape firefighters given hero's welcome at CT Carnival

Officials who’ve battled fires across the Peninsula were celebrated at the Cape Town Carnival last night.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters who battled runaway fires all over the Western Cape were given a hero's welcome at the Cape Town Carnival on Saturday night.

Thousands of Capetonians gathered along Somerset Road in Green Point, to watch the annual celebration.

Spectators cheered and applauded when the firemen and women joined the parade.

One woman said, "I am sorry that I never came over the past years but I'm really thoroughly enjoying myself and the best part is the firemen."

Another man said, "We love it! We heard it all the way from our home so we decided to come and enjoy it and support our firefighters."

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille believes the annual city carnival will put the Mother City on the map as South Africa's event capital.

She said the event brings in thousands of tourists and creates jobs.

"We want to build Cape Town to become the events capital of Africa. It also brings in a lot of tourists and that Cape Town people unite."