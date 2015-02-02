Anene Booysen - A painful reminder for Bredasdorp

Chanel September | Today marks two years since the Bredasdorp teenager was raped and murdered.

BREDASDORP - It's been exactly two years since Bredasdorp teenager Anene Booysen was raped and murdered.

Her killing sparked a national outcry as the shockingly high prevalence of violence against children was once again thrust into the spotlight.

The Bredasdorp community says the Booysen incident is a painful reminder of how vulnerable women and children are to sexual violence.

On 2 February 2013 the 17-year-old's disembowelled body was found by a security guard on a construction site in the area.

She had been left for dead, but later died in hospital.

Johannes Kana is serving a double life sentence for her rape and murder.

Community leader, Andre Du Plooy said, "When crimes like rape happen in a community, people continue asking questions over the crime and why the crime still happens."

The most recent crime statistics show 35 sexual offences were reported at the Bredasdorp police station over the last year.

EVENTS LEADING UP TO BOOYSEN'S MURDER

It was during the early hours of 2 February 2013 that Booysen left a pub in Bredasdorp where she and her friends had been enjoying a night out.

She had left with Kana.

In a confession, Kana said he and Booysen had been walking near the construction site when they began kissing.

But when Booysen pushed him away, Kana turned violent.

Booysen was later discovered in a pool of her own blood with her intestines hanging out of her mutilated body.

The doctors who treated her described her injuries as the worst they had ever seen in their careers.

Booysen died in the Tygerberg Hospital six hours after she was found.

Nine months later, Kana was found guilty in the Swellendam Circuit Court of Booysen's rape and murder.

He is now serving a double life sentence in prison for the crime.

VIDEO: One-year anniversary of Anene Booysen's death.