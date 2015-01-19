Pedestrians take back Bree Street
The Open Streets initiative kicked out cars to see what would happen on a prominent Cape Town street.
CAPE TOWN - A global movement to occupy public spaces and reduce one's carbon footprint in a creative way has hit the streets of Cape Town.
The Open Streets initiative, which was held in Bree Street on Sunday, was the largest since the event started in the city two years ago.
The concept is aimed at enhancing a sense of community across the city.
The result was a transformation of a busy traffic thoroughfare into a temporary playground with a mix of activities for young and old.
Around 8,000 people took full advantage of the car-free zone, among them dancers, cyclists and skateboarders.
Wesley Wessels told Eyewitness News he participates regularly after first encountering the movement in Canada.
"I think it's good to promote not using our cars because of pollution. I think it's a healthy way of life as well."
The initiative will occupy another street in March, this time in Langa.
