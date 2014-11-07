EFC rocks the Mother City [WARNING: Not for the sensitive]

CAPE TOWN - Hometown hero Gideon 'Juggernaut' Drotschie was completely outclassed and outwitted in a brutal battle against Norman 'Chef' Wessels in last night's headlined bout at EFC 35 at Grandwest Casino in Cape Town.

Unfortunately for the partisan crowd though, Wessels put on a clinical display from the onset.

An onslaught of take-downs and smothering of the champion saw Wessels control the fight on the ground with some world class grinding.

Drotschie was cut early on in the fight, and the wounds worsened to a point where the doctor had to stop the fight in the fourth round which resulted in a TKO victory for Wessels.

In the other title fight, Brendon Groenewald and Christophe Walravens did battle for the vacant heavyweight title.

Groenewald, seen by many as the underdog coming into the fight, put on a performance that answered any questions that may have been asked of his striking ability.

What started as a trading battle between two grappling specialists, soon evolved into a clinch battle.

Upon disengage of the clinch, Groenewald landed a barrage of punches which disoriented Walravens.

With the DRC native unable to defend himself, the referee stepped in and called the fight halfway through the first round.

Another Cape Town boy, Irshaad Sayed, catapulted himself into contention for a bantamweight title shot, after a unanimous victory over Abdul Hassan.

Sayed started with a clinical Muay Thai display, out-striking his resilient opponent.

The former featherweight contender showcased his iron-will by weathering the storm and attempting take-downs.

In the third round, momentum began to shift as Hassan began to figure out Sayed's rhythm and started landing the take-downs.

However, Sayed displayed his new ground skills and successfully defended on the ground until the buzzer went for the final bell.

EFC President Cairo Howarth confirmed after the fight that Sayed will take on the undefeated Demarte Pena for the World bantamweight title.

Irishman and EFC debutant Peter Queally displayed all of his experience by grinding out a victory over Francois Kabulu.

What started off with Kabulu's attempted typical lay and pray tactic, ended being stifled by excellent take-down defence.

Queally then managed to control the rest of the bout with his superior wrestling nearly managing to submit Kabulu.

Queally ended up taking the fight by unanimous decision.

Fight of the Night honours went to Irshaad Sayed and Abdul Hassan for their three round war. Knockout of the night went to Brendon Groenewald for his knockout of Walravens.