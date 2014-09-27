Boks seal bonus point win over Wallabies

The Boks managed to score four tries, to that of Australia’s one, sealing a bonus point win.

CAPE TOWN - The Springboks have beaten the Wallabies 28-10 in a hard fought Rugby Championship encounter at Newlands in Cape Town.

The Boks managed to score four tries, to that of Australia's one, sealing a bonus point win in a magnificent second half display in front of a crowd of almost 45,000 spectators.

Trailing 10-5 at the break, the Boks came out firing in the second half, scoring 23 unanswered points and preventing the Wallabies from scoring any points in the half.

The Wallabies had the first opportunity to take the lead in the 9th minute, but flyhalf Bernard Foley put a penalty attempt at goal wide.

The homeside did get on the scoresheet first, when Marcel Coetzee crashed over in front of the Jan Pickard stand to give the Boks a 5-0 lead in the 12th minute.

Handre Pollard missed the conversion.

Over the next 10 minutes, the Springboks continued to dominate the possession and territory stats, with the Aussies only managing to launch a few attacks in the opening 20 minutes.

Australia eventually got their first points on the board courtesy of a Foley penalty goal, after Bok hooker Adriaan Strauss was adjudged to have tackled a player without the ball.

Almost immediately after the restart, Wallaby winger Adam Ashley-Cooper scored after racing down the touchline in front of the Grandstand to score in the corner despite efforts to tackle him.

Foley slotted the conversion, and the Wallabies led 10-5 with just over 10 minutes to play in the half.

To make matters worse, Bryan Habana was replaced by JP Pietersen after suffering an injury.

By this point, Australia looked settled and more patient on attack than South Africa, with several passes failing to go to hand and Handre Pollard also failing to find touch from a penalty.

Captain Jean de Villiers also turned down a shot a goal with about five minutes left in the half and instead go for a lineout and set up a maul five metres from the Wallaby goal line.

That decision bombed, and the Boks left empty handed.

Coetzee's try was the only moment the Boks really had to be happy about in the first 40 minutes.

The second half belonged entirely to the Boks as Pollard slotted his first kick of the game, when he converted a penalty in the 43rd minute to take the score to 10-8.

The Wallabies still looked the more composed side early in the second half, and despite not getting any points for it, Australia managed to put together 22 phases, keeping the ball away from the Boks.

Second half substitute, Pat Lambie who came on for Handre Pollard then let slip a golden opportunity to put the Boks in the lead.

He missed a penalty goal from almost right in front, as the Boks still trailed by two points with about 15 minutes to play.

The Boks continued to press, but couldn't penetrate the Aussie defence.

After 27 phases of relentless pressure, Pat Lambie finally slotted a drop goal and the Boks were back in front, leading 11-10 with about 10 minutes left on the stadium clock.

That's when the game changed and the Boks picked up the tempo.

Captain Jean de Villiers scored in the corner after Cornal Hendricks hurdled tackles on his way to the tryline, before de Villiers eventually dotted down.

Lambie missed the conversion, but the Boks led 16-10 with just five minutes to play.

Lambie then scored one in the 77th minute of the game.

The scoring was however not done.

Captain Jean de Villiers then fittingly scored a second try and the Boks bonus point try on his home ground, in what's possibly his final game for the Boks at Newlands.

Lambie slotted the conversion, as the Boks ran out 28-10 winners.

South Africa: Tries: Coetzee, de Villiers (2), Lambie Penalties: Pollard. Drop Goal: Lambie

Australia: Tries: Ashley-Cooper. Conversions: Foley. Penalties: Foley

