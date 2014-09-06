-
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 7°C
Gauteng Carnival enchants the city
More than 20,000 South Africans from all nine provinces gathered at Emmarentia Botanical Gardens.
JOHANNESBURG - More than 20,000 South Africans from all nine provinces gathered at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens to celebrate spring.
A carnival parade from Auckland Park to the gardens saw people from all walks of life take part.
This young participant from Reiger Park says this has been a different experience for him.
"What I'm enjoying about today is that we never get to exercise like this. I enjoyed it. Normally we don't have this stuff in Reiger Park. It's mostly gangsterism. That's why I enjoy this. The free time."
The crowd was entertained by more colorful performances after the 6km walk.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.