Gauteng Carnival enchants the city

More than 20,000 South Africans from all nine provinces gathered at Emmarentia Botanical Gardens.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 20,000 South Africans from all nine provinces gathered at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens to celebrate spring.

A carnival parade from Auckland Park to the gardens saw people from all walks of life take part.

This young participant from Reiger Park says this has been a different experience for him.

"What I'm enjoying about today is that we never get to exercise like this. I enjoyed it. Normally we don't have this stuff in Reiger Park. It's mostly gangsterism. That's why I enjoy this. The free time."

The crowd was entertained by more colorful performances after the 6km walk.