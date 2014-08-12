World mourns fallen star Robin Williams
Tamsin Wort | The actor and comedian is believed to have committed suicide at his California home.
JOHANNESBURG - The unexpected death of one of one of Hollywood's most beloved funny men has stunned fellow stars and movie fans from around the world.
Actor and comedian Robin Williams, who had reportedly been battling with depression, was found dead at his California home on Monday.
Authorities say the 63-year-old Oscar-winning star is believed to have committed suicide by asphyxiation.
Twitter has been flooded with funny moments, quotes and memories of the fallen star.
One of my all time favourites. Movies I grew up watching over and over again. A genius that will be so missed.
R.I.P. Robin Williams.
- Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles) August 12, 2014
His heart was as big as his genius. So sad. Rest in Peace Robin Williams.
- bob saget (@bobsaget) August 11, 2014
Thanks for the years of feel good laughter. RIP Robin Williams.
- Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) August 12, 2014
Williams was born in Chicago in 1951 and grew up in suburban Detroit.
He earned four Academy Award nominations, the first for his portrayal of US Army radio host Adrian Cronauer during the Vietnam War in Good Morning, Vietnam.
He earned nominations for the 1990 coming-of-age prep school drama Dead Poets Society and 1991's The Fisher King.
Williams will appear in upcoming film Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, playing the statue of Teddy Roosevelt who comes to life at night, and holiday comedy Merry Friggin' Christmas.
He was also attached to a sequel to 1993 hit Mrs. Doubtfire.
TRIBUTES
Earlier today Williams was remembered for the many roles he stepped into during his career.
Comedian Ross Bennett says Williams inspired him.
"He would walk on stage in front of 200 people [or so], you know a comedy club kind of room, take the microphone, out it on the side and he would play the room with no microphone."
Colleague Mel Gibson also paid tribute to Williams, saying his life ended way too soon.
"As an individual, I think he had a lot of heart and a lot of compassion. He did a lot of things for a lot of people, publically and privately. He transcended his own sphere of expertise which was like a benchmark as a comedian and he crossed over into other areas and excelled at everything. He's gone way too soon, he was very talented and we're all going to miss him."
Meanwhile, the actor's widow says she hopes he will be remembered 'on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to millions' of people.
Susan Schneider says the death of 63-year-old has left her 'utterly heartbroken'.
Zelda Williams to her dad.
May he live in the stars, laughing.
#RobinWilliamsWillLiveOnForever pic.twitter.com/bzBwHUfOoT
- Mara Leftlung (@MaraLeftlung) August 12, 2014
Can't believe this really happened, thanks for all your smile. Forever Mr. Keating. #RobinWilliamsWillLiveOnForever pic.twitter.com/dhJXDE8OQp
- Erik Liu (@MoEriiik) August 12, 2014
Thank you Robin for all you contributed to so many people's lives #RobinWilliams #RobinWilliamsWillLiveOnForever pic.twitter.com/xRVMn2k9kw
- Gianfranco D'Aversa (@daversa_g) August 12, 2014
Remember, "Suicide is a permanent solution, to a temporary problem" #RobinWilliamsWillLiveOnForever pic.twitter.com/o3emgYBZv7
- Reign Of Football (@ReignOfFootball) August 12, 2014
An amazing actor. You will be missed #RobinWilliams #RobinWilliamsWillLiveOnForever pic.twitter.com/kpLLlo7zaK
- SamanthaSavoiaMusic⭐ (@SamanthaSavoia) August 12, 2014
Robin Williams made us laugh as he cried within #RobinWilliamsWillLiveOnForever
- shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) August 12, 2014
Bangarang Peter Pan... Bangarang!
RIP my friend. I already miss you.
#RobinWilliams #funniest man on Earth. pic.twitter.com/JEqIjmIQSM
- Anonymous Damsel (@AnonymousDamsel) August 12, 2014
The tweet I will remember #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/FX6wpcteiE
- Fiona (@Fiona99x) August 12, 2014
Cinema has lost one of its brightest stars this week. RIP #RobinWilliams https://t.co/4TGs3EBi6k
- ResistFilmUK (@ResistFilmUK) August 12, 2014
Rest in Peace Mr. Williams. You will be missed. #RobinWilliams http://t.co/FlodVCNVGF
- Orlando Delbert (@orlandodelbert) August 12, 2014
RIP to a legend. How someone can bring so much joy and laughter, suffer so hard. #robinwilliams pic.twitter.com/GFhyRE65dw
- Triple Threat (@billsquithe) August 12, 2014
