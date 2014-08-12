Robin Williams - A legend to many

Nadia Neophytou & Reuters | Authorities say the 63-year-old Oscar-winning star is believed to have committed suicide by asphyxiation.

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - As California police investigate the death of actor and comedian Robin Williams, tributes continue to pour in for the 63-year-year old Hollywood legend.

Williams, who had been battling depression, was found dead at his home yesterday.

Authorities say the Oscar-winning star is believed to have committed suicide by asphyxiation.

Williams is being remembered for the many roles he stepped into during his career.

But many remembered the master of impressions on Monday for his tender portrayal in Mrs. Doubtfire, when he played the part of a British nanny whose identity he assumed as a divorced father to be with his children.

Social media was alight with appreciation for Williams, who introduced his boyish exuberance and outlandish vaudeville-esque style to audiences as a quirky extraterrestrial in the late 1970s TV comedy Mork & Mindy.

Williams, who was born in Chicago in 1951 and grew up in suburban Detroit earned four Academy Award nominations, the first for his portrayal of US Army radio host Adrian Cronauer during the Vietnam War in Good Morning, Vietnam.

He earned nominations for the 1990 coming-of-age prep school drama Dead Poets Society and 1991's The Fisher King.

Williams will appear in upcoming film Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, playing the statue of Teddy Roosevelt who comes to life at night, and holiday comedy Merry Friggin' Christmas.

He was also attached to a sequel to 1993 hit Mrs. Doubtfire.

Colleague Mel Gibson also paid tribute to Williams, saying his life ended way too soon.

"As an individual I think he had a lot of heart and a lot of compassion. He did a lot of things for a lot of people, publically and privately. He transcended his own sphere of expertise which was like a benchmark as a comedian and he crossed over into other areas and excelled at everything. He's gone way too soon, he was very talented and we're all going to miss him."

Meanwhile, the actor's widow says she hopes he will be remembered 'on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to millions' of people.

Susan Schneider says the death of 63-year-old has left her 'utterly heartbroken'.

Additional report by Reuters