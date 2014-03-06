Roux: Steenkamp wasn't able to scream
Eyewitness News | Defence lawyers say the severity of the model’s head wounds would’ve prevented her from screaming.
PRETORIA - Oscar Pistorius's advocate, Barry Roux, on Thursday argued head wounds sustained by model Reeva Steenkamp made it impossible for to her to scream.
The arguments were made in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria where sportsman Pistorius faces murder and gun charges.
Oscar Pistorius leaving the High Court in Pretoria after day four of his trial on 6 March 2014. Picture: EWN.
The Olympic and Paralympic athlete is accused of murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend at his upmarket Pretoria East home on Valentine's Day last year.
Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp. Pictures: Carte Blanche.
During his first court appearance on Monday, the 27-year-old athlete pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Acting on behalf of Pistorius, Roux tried to persuade Judge Thokozile Masipa that the screams heard by neighbours were not Steenkamp's.
Advocate Barry Roux on the fourth day of the Oscar Pistorius murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria on 6 March 2014. Picture: Pool.
He argued head wounds made it impossible for the Port Elizabeth model to scream.
Roux claims the screams heard by at least four witnesses were those of Pistorius.
In court on Monday, the advocate said Pistorius sounded like a woman when he screamed because his voice pitched when he was anxious. He said he would call a witness to testify to that effect.
Prosecutor Gerrie Nel has argued that it's not a fact that Steenkamp died after the first shot was fired.
State prosecutor Gerrie Nel is seen during a break in proceedings at the murder trial of Oscar Pistorius on 4 March 2014. Picture: Pool.
The state's seventh witness, radiologist Johan Stipp, confirmed to the court on Thursday that it would have beeen impossible for Steenkamp to scream given the severity of her head wounds.
EWN Video: Oscar and Reeva one year later
More in Multimedia
-
Every drop counts: Cape Town's weekly water watch
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] UL recover to hold TUT, Wits & NWU go joint-top
-
[LISTEN] CT dad relives moment he was told about son's death
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 3)
-
[WATCH] ZEC announces Mnangagwa victory, MDC not having it
-
[WATCH] UCT remembers Professor Bongani Mayosi
-
[LISTEN] Tendai Biti denies inciting violence in Zim elections
-
[WATCH] Ennock Mlangeni brings art to life with pens & coffee
-
[WATCH] Hollywood minute: '2001' back in theatres
-
[WATCH] Summer goat yoga sessions
-
[LISTEN] Xolani Gwala: I’ve learned people are really good
-
[LISTEN] #DataMustFall… and Rain is making it happen
-
[WATCH] #TotalShutDown: Gauteng women take on patriarchy, police & the president
-
[LISTEN] The history of SA protests
-
[LISTEN] Coltart: Zanu-PF hasn't changed
-
[VIDEO] Zimbabwe army uses live rounds against protesters
-
[WATCH] ANC clarifies its position on land
-
[WATCH] #TotalShutDown march in Cape Town
-
[WATCH] #Zimbabwe Protesters march on the ZEC
-
[LISTEN] Dealing with depression in the workplace
-
[LISTEN] NZ introduces paid leave for domestic violence victims
-
[LISTEN] Is 'black tax' a responsibility or burden?
-
[LISTEN] How car buyers are 'screwed' by dealerships and banks
-
[WATCH] #Zimbabwe: MDC supporters celebrate ahead of results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.