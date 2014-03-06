Roux: Steenkamp wasn't able to scream

Eyewitness News | Defence lawyers say the severity of the model’s head wounds would’ve prevented her from screaming.

PRETORIA - Oscar Pistorius's advocate, Barry Roux, on Thursday argued head wounds sustained by model Reeva Steenkamp made it impossible for to her to scream.

The arguments were made in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria where sportsman Pistorius faces murder and gun charges.

Oscar Pistorius leaving the High Court in Pretoria after day four of his trial on 6 March 2014. Picture: EWN.

The Olympic and Paralympic athlete is accused of murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend at his upmarket Pretoria East home on Valentine's Day last year.

Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp. Pictures: Carte Blanche.

During his first court appearance on Monday, the 27-year-old athlete pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Acting on behalf of Pistorius, Roux tried to persuade Judge Thokozile Masipa that the screams heard by neighbours were not Steenkamp's.

Advocate Barry Roux on the fourth day of the Oscar Pistorius murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria on 6 March 2014. Picture: Pool.

He argued head wounds made it impossible for the Port Elizabeth model to scream.

Roux claims the screams heard by at least four witnesses were those of Pistorius.

In court on Monday, the advocate said Pistorius sounded like a woman when he screamed because his voice pitched when he was anxious. He said he would call a witness to testify to that effect.

Prosecutor Gerrie Nel has argued that it's not a fact that Steenkamp died after the first shot was fired.

State prosecutor Gerrie Nel is seen during a break in proceedings at the murder trial of Oscar Pistorius on 4 March 2014. Picture: Pool.

The state's seventh witness, radiologist Johan Stipp, confirmed to the court on Thursday that it would have beeen impossible for Steenkamp to scream given the severity of her head wounds.

EWN Video: Oscar and Reeva one year later